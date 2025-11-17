‘May I Meet You?’ Pro-Trump Billionaire Bill Ackman’s Bizarre Pick-Up Line Becomes Instant Meme
Billionaire hedge-funder Bill Ackman may have intended to offer a gentle nudge to a younger generation anxious about dating, but his decidedly old-school advice instead set off a wave of mockery that became an instant online meme.
The longtime Trump ally, a key figure in the elite MAGA donor class, took to X on Saturday lamenting that “the online culture has destroyed the ability to spontaneously meet strangers.”
As a remedy, he shared his “two cents” and a line he once used in his youth to approach someone he found interesting.
“I would ask: ‘May I meet you?’ before engaging further in a conversation,” Ackman wrote, adding that he “almost never got a No” and credited “proper grammar and politeness” for its success.
He added that he was just an “older happily married guy concerned about our next generation’s happiness and population replacement rates.”
Within hours, “May I meet you?” was being mocked widely and had morphed into a full-blown meme template:
For many, Ackman’s “two cents” appears to be worth just that.