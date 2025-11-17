‘May I Meet You?’ Pro-Trump Billionaire Bill Ackman’s Bizarre Pick-Up Line Becomes Instant Meme

Billionaire hedge-funder Bill Ackman may have intended to offer a gentle nudge to a younger generation anxious about dating, but his decidedly old-school advice instead set off a wave of mockery that became an instant online meme.

The longtime Trump ally, a key figure in the elite MAGA donor class, took to X on Saturday lamenting that “the online culture has destroyed the ability to spontaneously meet strangers.”

As a remedy, he shared his “two cents” and a line he once used in his youth to approach someone he found interesting.

“I would ask: ‘May I meet you?’ before engaging further in a conversation,” Ackman wrote, adding that he “almost never got a No” and credited “proper grammar and politeness” for its success.

I hear from many young men that they find it difficult to meet young women in a public setting. In other words, the online culture has destroyed the ability to spontaneously meet strangers. As such, I thought I would share a few words that I used in my youth to meet someone that… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 15, 2025

He added that he was just an “older happily married guy concerned about our next generation’s happiness and population replacement rates.”

Within hours, “May I meet you?” was being mocked widely and had morphed into a full-blown meme template:

"May I meet you?" pic.twitter.com/MHZawsBQ5T — Rudy Havenstein, Senior Markets Commentator. (@RudyHavenstein) November 16, 2025

May I meet you? pic.twitter.com/Xapqu4Sqe2 — Murray Hill Guy (@MurrayHillGuy1) November 16, 2025

Life after saying “May I meet you?”pic.twitter.com/yrsXmCbgNn — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) November 16, 2025

Uh, yeah, may I meet you pic.twitter.com/I6UL8Nr1UO — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) November 16, 2025

I just tested @BillAckman’s “May I meet you” dating method on a moving subway https://t.co/muelv2j3vB pic.twitter.com/Gd4P9sJsMu — Nick O’Neill (@chooserich) November 17, 2025

dudes DM’ing “may i meet you” to women on this app today and waiting for replies pic.twitter.com/KrqQw2wKSv — gaut (@0xgaut) November 17, 2025

For many, Ackman’s “two cents” appears to be worth just that.