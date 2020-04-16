The mayor of Las Vegas is furious over the ongoing shutdown, and calling for an immediate reopening.

In a speech during a Las Vegas city council session on Wednesday, Mayor Carolyn Goodman (I) went off on the lockdown, and called for Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) to reopen the state immediately.

“This shutdown has become one of total insanity, in my opinion,” Goodman said. “For there is no backup of data as to why we are shutdown from the start, no plan in place how to move through the shutdown or how even to come out of it.”

Goodman claimed that 900,000 of her constituents have lost their jobs to date out of 3.2 million Las Vegas residents total. Of those, 300,000 have filed for unemployment.

“For heaven’s sake, being closed is killing us already,” Goodman said. “And killing Las Vegas, our industry, our convention and tourism business that we have all worked so hard to build. The longer we wait to do this, the more impossible it will become to recover.”

Watch above, via KTNV.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]