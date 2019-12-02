President Donald Trump falsely claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky completely cleared him over the scandal of his apparent quid pro quo.

“The President of Ukraine has just again announced that President Trump has done nothing wrong with respect to Ukraine and our interactions or calls,” Trump proclaimed on Twitter. “If the Radical Left Democrats were sane, which they are not, it would be case over!”

Slight problem: Zelensky did not say that in the interview he gave over the weekend.

Time Magazine documented how Zelensky spoke to multiple news outlets and objected to Trump’s withholding of aid to his country. As he spoke about Ukraine’s need for U.S. support, Zelensky also slammed Trump for repeatedly calling Ukraine corrupt, saying it has damaged their international political situation.

Here are Zelensky’s comments about the quid pro quo at the core of the Ukraine scandal. Note that while he denies talking to Trump about a quid pro quo, he challenged the fairness of Trump’s freeze on U.S. aid.

“Look, I never talked to [Trump] from the position of a quid pro quo. That’s not my thing…I don’t want us to look like beggars. But you have to understand. We’re at war. If you’re our strategic partner, then you can’t go blocking anything for us. I think that’s just about fairness. It’s not about a quid pro quo. It just goes without saying.”

Zelenksy’s comment clearly states that his conversation with Trump was not “from the position of a quid pro quo,” before hitting the lack of fairness in the Trump administration’s blocking of congressionally-approved military aid to the war-torn ally. Far from clearing Trump of wrongdoing, its a rather damning critique of the US lack of fairness.

