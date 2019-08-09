President Donald Trump continues to praise the NRA, but is nonetheless pledging meaningful gun reform.

Speaking with reporters outside the White House Friday morning, the president touted his “great relationship” with the NRA, but said that the NRA won’t stop the passage of new laws containing strong background checks in the wake of mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

“We need intelligent background checks,” Trump said. “This isn’t a question of NRA, Republican or Democrat. I will tell you, I spoke to Mitch McConnell yesterday. He’s totally on board. He said I’ve been waiting for your call. He is totally on board.”

Trump added, “We don’t want insane people, mentally ill people, bad people, dangerous people, we don’t want guns in the hands of the wrong people. I think that the Republicans are going to be great and lead the charge, along with the Democrats.”

The president lauded NRA chief Wayne LaPierre and the organization at large, and predicted they would ultimately get behind new gun control legislation — despite longstanding opposition.

“They’re really good people,” Trump said. “They’re great patriots. They love our country. They love our country so much. And frankly, I really think they’re going to get on board.”

Asked what he thinks has changed, and why he believes he can get gun reform passed now, Trump said, “I think I have a greater influence now over the Senate and over the house. I think we can get something really good done. I think we can have some really meaningful background checks. We don’t want people that are mentally ill, people that are sick, we don’t want them having guns. Who does?”

Watch above, via CNN.

