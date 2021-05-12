WATCH: North Carolina Drivers SPIT, Engage in Hand-to-Hand Combat Over Gasoline

Two people in North Carolina were captured on camera Tuesday in a battle to refuel their cars amid a gas shortage in the region.

The person who recorded the video suggested the ordeal began when a woman driving a Honda tried to cut in line at a gas station, evidently running into another vehicle when it refused to let her merge near the front of the line. The footage posted by Instagram user Shaadeez shows a woman standing outside the Honda yelling through an open window at the man in the vehicle that was hit — before she spits on the man and walks away. The man gets out of his vehicle to walk after the woman, and proceeds to give her a shove as she’s talking on a cellphone.

The woman responds by attempting to strike the man with her phone, but he manages to block the attack and grab her wrist. The two then enter into a conflict that involves both bending over, and the woman nearly pulling off his shirt. “He kicked her into the street!” the narrator says, as the man kicks something that appears to be the woman’s phone. The recording ends as the woman cedes the fight in order to run after it.

States on the Eastern Seaboard, from Virginia to Florida, have been suffering from gas shortages after last week’s cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline.

Watch above via Instagram.

