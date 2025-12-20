President Donald Trump dedicated a portion of his speech at a Friday rally to dissing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) just days before she’s set to leave Congress.

At a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Trump slammed Greene as a “stone cold liberal” and “highly neurotic,” claiming their relationship dissolved because he didn’t call her back enough.

Greene recently announced her resignation from Congress following months of rising tensions between her and party leadership. She’s grown more critical of Republicans on issues like affordability, healthcare, and the Epstein Files. The congresswoman said she was resigning to avoid a “hateful primary” from the president.

Trump hit Greene with the nickname “Marjorie Traitor Brown” because “green turns to brown under stress.”

“What the hell happened to her? She must have been a stone cold liberal, she’s on CNN now all the time. Can you believe it? And it was only because I couldn’t call her back,” he continued.

He continued:

You know, I have 218, 219, it changes, but we have 200-and-some-odd congressmen and women. I have 53 senators. I’ve 212 countries. I’ve got a family, I’ve got to talk to my family too. You can’t call a president every single day and when the president doesn’t call you back, she goes around saying, ‘He doesn’t call me back.’ I said, ‘Marjorie, I just can’t call you back, I’m sorry.’ And I wouldn’t call her back and she goes onto a rant, ‘He won’t call me back anymore.

Trump slammed her as “high neurotic” and dismissed people calling her “brave” for leaving Congress. He acknowledged he would have endorsed someone who would “kill her” in the polls.

“Then they talk about how brave she is. No, brave would be to stay and, you know, it’s one of those things,” he said.

