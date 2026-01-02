Feds Thwart ‘Horrific’ ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Attack ‘With Knives and Hammers’ in North Carolina

The FBI has thwarted a New Year’s Eve terror strike that was planned for North Carolina, federal authorities announced on Friday.

Christian Sturdivant, 18, was arrested in connection with the alleged plot in Mint Hill, NC.

The suspect had reportedly spent “over a year” planning to commit jihad at a supermarket and fast food restaurant there, Russ Ferguson, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said during a Friday news conference.

“He said he was going to wear a Kevlar vest and attack people with knives and hammers,” Ferguson said.

While executing a search warrant at the Sturdivant’s home, knives and hammers were found under his bed, along with notes that detailed his plans, Ferguson said.

Earlier, FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that the man behind the foiled attack was “allegedly inspired by ISIS.”

The @FBI and partners foiled another potential New Year's Eve attack from an individual allegedly inspired by ISIS.@FBICharlotte will be speaking at a press conference shortly with more details.

Thanks to our great partners for working with us and undoubtedly saving lives. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) January 2, 2026

Attorney General Pam Bondi called the plot “horrific”

“The Department of Justice remains vigilant in our pursuit of evil ISIS sympathizers — anyone plotting to commit such depraved attacks will face the full force of the law,” she said.

This successful collaboration between federal and local law enforcement saved American lives from a horrific terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve. The Department of Justice remains vigilant in our pursuit of evil ISIS sympathizers — anyone plotting to commit such depraved attacks… https://t.co/65IZARb2Zk — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 2, 2026

The news comes days after a 21-year-old Texas man was busted for providing bomb-making materials to an undercover agent he believed was an ISIS “brother.”

John Michael Garza Jr. of Midlothian, Texas was charged after he brought various explosive materials to a meeting with the undercover agent on December 22, the Justice Department announced on Monday.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Watch above via CNN.