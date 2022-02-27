Arizona Lawmaker Calls Zelensky ‘A Globalist Puppet for Soros and the Clintons’ in Positively Deranged Tweetstorm

Arizona Republican lawmaker Wendy Rogers unleashed a flood of insane talking points about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, not the least of which was her deranged claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a “globalist puppet for [George] Soros and the Clintons.”

Rogers, an Arizona state senator and admirer of Confederate generals, is an extremely vocal figure on social media for her hatred of “communists” and her belief in former President Donald Trump’s election lies. She most recently showered praise on Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at the same white nationalist conference where Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke.

On Sunday, Rogers decided to comment on the war in Ukraine by blaming Zelensky for Russia overrunning his country. She also complained about Russia getting cut off from social media and the global financial system.

So when will the #FakeNews tell us the truth about Ukraine instead of just the pro-Clinton Global Initiative side? — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) February 27, 2022

If Zelensky was so great why didn’t he amass troops and tanks to defend his country when people were warning him that hundreds of thousands of Russian troops and tanks were amassed on his border for months? Pretty big blunder. Typical liberal who doesn’t project strength. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) February 27, 2022

The West is trying to deplatform and debank Russia. This is just as wrong as invading Ukraine. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) February 27, 2022

That, inevitably, led to this unsubstantiated claim:

Zelensky is a globalist puppet for Soros and the Clintons. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) February 27, 2022

Blaming liberal megadonor George Soros for the woes of the world is a frequent bogeyman among far-Right conservatives, one that is often tinged with anti-semitism. It is worth noting that Zelensky is Jewish, and Vladimir Putin has tried to justify his invasion by falsely claiming he’s working toward the “de-Nazification” of Ukraine.

While this was a lot right there, Rogers wasn’t done there. Not by a long shot.

I stand with the Christians worldwide not the global bankers who are shoving godlessness and degeneracy in our face. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) February 27, 2022

Liberals always start wars because they are weak and then after they start them they pretend to act tough when really the tough thing is to make peace. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) February 27, 2022

Macron, Ardern, Trudeau, Zelensky…. they all report to the same Satanic masters. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) February 27, 2022

You celebs can all be mad at me all you want but literally no one is giving us all of the facts and I don’t want World War III. Do you? — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) February 27, 2022

If you don’t understand that Hitler and Napoleon invaded Russia and tried to take Moscow or what the Cuban Missile Crisis is open a history book. The #FakeNews won’t tell you, they just want global government so they can enslave us all. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) February 27, 2022

The bankers want a great reset and World War III. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) February 27, 2022

I nominate President Trump to broker a truce between Zelensky and Putin. We don’t want World War III. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) February 27, 2022

The rant is still ongoing as of this writing.

