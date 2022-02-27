Arizona Lawmaker Calls Zelensky ‘A Globalist Puppet for Soros and the Clintons’ in Positively Deranged Tweetstorm

By Ken MeyerFeb 27th, 2022, 3:10 pm
 

Wendy Rogers

Arizona Republican lawmaker Wendy Rogers unleashed a flood of insane talking points about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, not the least of which was her deranged claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a “globalist puppet for [George] Soros and the Clintons.”

Rogers, an Arizona state senator and admirer of Confederate generals, is an extremely vocal figure on social media for her hatred of “communists” and her belief in former President Donald Trump’s election lies. She most recently showered praise on Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at the same white nationalist conference where Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke.

On Sunday, Rogers decided to comment on the war in Ukraine by blaming Zelensky for Russia overrunning his country. She also complained about Russia getting cut off from social media and the global financial system.

That, inevitably, led to this unsubstantiated claim:

Blaming liberal megadonor George Soros for the woes of the world is a frequent bogeyman among far-Right conservatives, one that is often tinged with anti-semitism. It is worth noting that Zelensky is Jewish, and Vladimir Putin has tried to justify his invasion by falsely claiming he’s working toward the “de-Nazification” of Ukraine.

While this was a lot right there, Rogers wasn’t done there. Not by a long shot.

The rant is still ongoing as of this writing.

