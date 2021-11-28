Arizona Legislator Tweets: ‘Be More Like’ Joe McCarthy

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers tweeted a photo of late U.S. Senator Joe McCarthy on Saturday, with text encouraging people to follow in his footsteps of getting, “rid of the communists.”

Be more like Senator McCarthy. Get rid of the communists. pic.twitter.com/kyaLsvBP5H — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) November 27, 2021

Rogers has remained consistent in her messaging against communism, as earlier this year she suggested that Labor Day is a “communist holiday.” Rogers joined Senator Ted Cruz in his crusade against Big Bird for promoting vaccinations.

Big Bird is a communist. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) November 7, 2021

Rogers continued to emphasize her anti-communist message as she tweeted late Monday evening.

It is ok for people to screw up and still fight for God and country. Just make the correction and move on. I have screwed up. We all have screwed up. This is what grace is for. Let’s unite and defeat the Communists. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) November 28, 2021

The Arizona State Legislator had been an avid supporter of Former President Donald Trump and was a politician who embraced the fraudulent election rhetoric showing her support.

The comment comes on the heels of an interrogation by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) of Saule Omarova — a nominee of President Joe Biden to be the nation’s top banking regulator — in which Kennedy was accused of McCarthy-style tactics while questioning her country of origin, the Soviet Union.

