Former Attorney General Bill Barr is unsparing in his criticism of former President Donald Trump, according to an early preview of his forthcoming tell all.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the former AG goes after his ex-boss regularly over the course of his 600 page tome “One Damn Thing After Another” — which is set for release on March 8. In the book, Barr sets fire to the former president’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

“The election was not ‘stolen,’” Barr wrote. “Trump lost it.”

The former AG added that he believes Trump would have won if he had “just exercised a modicum of self-restraint, moderating even a little of his pettiness.” He also called for the Republican party to move on from Trump and his “erratic personal behavior” in 2024.

Barr recounts a Dec. 1 Oval Office meeting in which Trump berated him for publicly saying he found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“This is killing me — killing me. This is pulling the rug right out from under me,” Trump screamed at Barr, according to the book. The former president added, “You must hate Trump. You would only do this if you hate Trump.”

The Journal concluded its preview of the book by including this line from Barr blaming the Jan. 6 Capitol attack squarely on Trump.

“The absurd lengths to which he took his ‘stolen election’ claim led to the rioting on Capitol Hill,”

