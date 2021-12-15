Fox News on Wednesday deleted a cartoon from its Instagram page which depicted billionaire George Soros as a puppet master, following a complaint from the Anti-Defamation League that the image contained an anti-Semitic trope.

The network’s Instagram account Tuesday posted an editorial cartoon by A.F. Branco that portrayed the billionaire Democratic Party donor as controlling corrupt district attorneys and attorneys general amid a nationwide rise in crime. The Cartoon was captioned, “The puppet master. Check out the entire political cartoon collection at the link in bio.”

The Anti-Defamation League shared a screenshot of the Fox News post and called for its removal.

The ADL tweeted. “As we have told @FoxNews numerous times, casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who manipulates national events for malign purposes conjures up longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish power + contributes to the normalization of antisemitism. This needs to be removed.”

As we have told @FoxNews numerous times, casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who manipulates national events for malign purposes conjures up longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish power + contributes to the normalization of antisemitism. This needs to be removed. pic.twitter.com/gyWTrSvNtR — ADL (@ADL) December 15, 2021

The image was subsequently deleted from the Fox News Instagram page.

On Wednesday’s America Reports, network contributor Leo Terrell discussed Soros in relation to a string of retail thefts in California during a segment with co-host Trace Gallagher in which he placed a portion of the blame on Soros.

Terrell said, “I think the police department is being set up. All it takes is one disputed shooting, one disputed arrest, and all hell will break loose. All of this will be the liberal prosecutors will go after the police. The police department knows what is going on. These individuals are released because of left-leaning George Soros Democratic prosecutors.”

“The police department is being set up … The police department knows what is going on. These individuals are being released because of left-leaning George Soros, Democratic prosecutors!” pic.twitter.com/93VjIkAMSR — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 15, 2021

Fox News guests have previously found themselves in hot water with the network after invoking Soros’ name. Last September, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich was cut off by Outnumbered co-host Melissa Francis when he connected the billionaire to rioting across the country, although Harris Faulkner later apologized to him on the air.

Former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova, a one-time frequent guest on Fox Business Network and a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, found himself ostracized by the company when he claimed in 2019 on the air that Soros had influence over the State Department.

Soros has had his hand in local political races across the country in recent years.

Scott Bland, reporting for Politico in 2016, noted:

While America’s political kingmakers inject their millions into high-profile presidential and congressional contests, Democratic mega-donor George Soros has directed his wealth into an under-the-radar 2016 campaign to advance one of the progressive movement’s core goals — reshaping the American justice system.

Politico reported that in 2016 alone, Soros donated more than $3 million to seven local district attorney races across six states. In the years since the billionaire has remained active in political races across numerous American cities and states.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com