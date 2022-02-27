Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is remarkably talented at getting media attention wherever she goes. Just in the past few days, she’s made headlines for spouting more baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen during an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), for speaking at a white nationalist conference, for claiming she didn’t know she was speaking at a white nationalist conference, and so on.

She’s also very good at finding new and offensive ways to bring up Nazis or the Holocaust. She has occasionally apologized and claimed she had learned some sort of lesson, but barely a news cycle or two can flutter past before she’s right back at it again and calling public health officials who encourage Covid-19 vaccinations “medical brown shirts.”

Greene’s not great, however, at actually representing the needs of the people of Georgia’s 14th congressional district, the rural northwest corner of the state nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Census data shows that most residents’ education stopped at high school and the median income is roughly $10,000 below the national average.

The area’s manufacturing industries, dominated by carpet factories in Dalton, Ga., were hit hard by the pandemic, adding to growing pressure from automation and cheaper wages overseas. It’s a long standing problem: Dalton made headlines in 2012 as the city with the worst job losses in the entire country. The area’s carpet production also causes a pair of major environmental concerns: consuming an enormous amount of water, plus contamination from perfluoroalkyl acid compounds chemicals.

But Greene can’t address any of these issues because she’s a nonentity in Congress.

Her outlandish comments and threats got her kicked off all her committee assignments, sharply limiting her effectiveness as a legislator. A search of Congressional archives finds only 17 bills with her name listed as sponsor, including four different resolutions calling for the impeachment of President Joe Biden (the first of which being filed on Jan. 21, 2021, Biden’s first full day in the White House), a resolution to expel Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) from Congress and another to expel her from a committee, a bill to award Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal, the descriptively named “Fire Fauci Act,” and a resolution to congratulate the University of Georgia football team on winning a national championship.

None of these have become law.

I spotted Greene in the hallway at CPAC on Friday, flanked by several enormous security guards who towered over her petite frame. I asked what she hoped to accomplish for the people in her district.

Her reply:

Well, what we’re gonna do is take back the House in ’22. What I’ve been doing as I’ve been roll calling votes for the past year. That means I put Congress on record for the first time in years. Most people don’t know that Congress has passing bills just by voice votes.

I commented that former Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) had spoken a lot on those issues, criticizing House leadership, but since she didn’t actually say anything about Georgia’s 14th congressional district, I asked again: “But what specifically are you hoping to do for the people in your district in Georgia?”

Well, we’re going to put America first. We’re going to secure our borders, stop the fentanyl coming across the border. What we’re going to be doing is we’re going to be trying to bring jobs back to America instead of them being overseas. They need to be in our country and they need to be in my district. And then we’re going to be doing everything we can to stop this Democrat communist agenda.

At that point, her security whisked her away. I attempted to ask if she was going to try to get back on any committees, but did not get a reply.

Another reporter asked Greene a few moments later about the truckers protesting in Canada, and you can see her response in the last half of the video, in another word salad response. And yes, she says “America First” again.

Greene is facing a number of GOP challengers in the primary for this year’s midterm elections. Since it’s a staunchly Republican area — 75% of voters within the district’s current map voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020 — defeating her in the primary is most likely the only way for residents of Georgia’s 14th congressional district to get an actually effective representative.

