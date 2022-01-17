Beat it: Michael Jackson Impersonator Wins Thriller of a Street Fight in Vegas

A Michael Jackson impersonator got the better of a man in Las Vegas during a fight that was as absurd as the puns which are being written about it.

A man named Santana Jackson works as a street performer on the always-entertaining Fremont Street in Sin City. Over the weekend, he found himself in a skirmish with a man who ironically looked a little bit like Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits.

What ensued was a struggle between two men who looked like 1980s music royalty.

There were no guitars, no fans, and no dancing. But Jackson and his unnamed opponent entertained those who were in the immediate vicinity, and later Twitter.

Jackson held his own — and he seemed to enjoy himself while doing it.

The quips were plentiful, as one might have expected.

Santana spoke to TMZ on Monday about the fight. The outlet reported:

We talked to performer Santana Jackson on “TMZ Live” to get the blow-by-blow … and he truly makes it seem like this came out of nowhere, unprovoked. Watch how he explains the story … SJ claims the man in green straight-up hit him for no reason, which set things off. As Santana mentions to us here, he’s been training in pro wrestling for a while now — he’s on the independent circuit — so he knew how to subdue the guy, noting he didn’t wanna hurt him more than he had to. Eventually, the cops showed … and Santana says they, too, got a taste of the action.

According to TMZ, the man in the green shirt was arrested by police.

