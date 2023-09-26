Cassidy Hutchinson Recalls White House Lawyer Telling Her ‘We Cannot Pardon Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Gynecologist’

As strange revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s new book go, this anecdote is definitely up there.

Enough is the newly released memoir from Hutchinson, the former aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows who seized the political spotlight with her bombshell testimony before the January 6 committee. Hutchinson’s book describes the chaos and turmoil she witnessed while working in the Trump White House, and during a media tour to promote the book, she has gone in-depth on her shocking stories about Meadows, Rudy Giuliani and others.

CNN compiled several of the book’s most interesting parts, including Hutchinson’s claim that in the last days of Trump’s presidency, she saw Meadows gave a binder containing classified materials to a couple of pro-MAGA media figures. A spokesperson for Meadows claimed those documents were declassified, but White House counsel Pat Cipollone disagreed, demanding that they be returned.

It was during Hutchinson’s conversation with Cipollone that she learned of a bizarre pardon request involving Donald Trump Jr.’s fiance, Kimberly Guilfoyle, per CNN:

Before she could leave to call Meadows, Cipollone added: “Hey Cass, while you’re on the phone with him, can you tell him we cannot pardon Kimberly Guilfoyle’s gynecologist?” “My jaw was hanging as I turned around to look at Pat. I knew by the look on his face that he was dead serious,” she writes. According to Guilfoyle’s testimony to the January 6 committee, she was seeking to help the son of her former gynecologist, a well-respected California doctor.

