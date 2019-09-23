Department of Defense Apologizes Over Twitter Threat to Bomb ‘Millennial’ Area 51 Stormers

The U.S. Department of Defense has apologized for a post to the official Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) Twitter account, which threatened to bomb millennials who attempt to storm Area 51.

“The last thing #Millennials will see if they attempt the #area51raid today,” posted the account on Friday, along with a picture of a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.

DVIDS apologized the day after in a statement, claiming, “Last night a DVIDSHUB employee posted a Tweet that in NO WAY supports the stance of the Department of Defense. It was inappropriate and we apologize for this mistake.”

Last night a DVIDSHUB employee posted a Tweet that in NO WAY supports the stance of the Department of Defense. It was inappropriate and we apologize for this mistake. — DVIDSHub (@DVIDSHub) September 21, 2019

According to the DVIDS website, the service is paid for by the Department of Defense and is owned by Defense Media Activity.

“Defense Media Activity keeps Department of Defense audiences around the world informed, collects and preserves the Department’s visual information records and trains the Department’s Public Affairs and Visual Information professionals,” the site proclaims. “DMA is the DoD’s direct line of communication for news and information to U.S. forces deployed worldwide, on land, sea and air.”

On Thursday and Friday, a group of people congregated outside of the Area 51 military base in Nevada to demand information about extraterrestrial life.

The protest was organized in response to the viral “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” Facebook event, which was originally created as a joke, and attendees wore tinfoil hats, carried North Korean flags, and held signs that read, “Save ET From the Government.”

Several attendees were reportedly detained, presumably for attempting to storm the base.

[Photo by Bridget Bennett/AFP/Getty]

