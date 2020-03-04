Speaking of noxious emissions…

During The Five‘s Wednesday afternoon show, right as co-host Juan Williams segued coverage away from a White House briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, a hot mic picked what definitely sounded like someone in the studio passing gas.

As live video showed a White House reporter pressing Vice President Mike Pence on the spread of the virus: “What is the threshold? Will it be the number of deaths? Will it be the number of cases?”

Then, in the brief pause before Williams begin speaking, the unmistakable sound of an extended fart was clearly audible. For his part, Williams betrayed no evidence of having smelt it — or dealt it — but merely soldiered on, asking a question of his fellow Five host, Katie Pavlich. However, as the show cut to a wide-shot of the full panel, co-host Greg Gutfeld could be seen doubled over at the desk, leaning his head in his hands.

This was not the first time cable news viewers have been exposed to the intimate scatological output of an on-air, news personality. Proving that gastrointestinal emissions know no ideological boundaries, Rep. Eric Swalwell was caught (or not?) loudly passing gas during a live interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews back in November.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

