Trump Goes On Bonkers Rant About ‘Fisherwoman’ Vs ‘Fisherman’: ‘How About Fisherpeople?’

President Donald Trump went on a wild rant about the politically correct word for women who fish for a living during an executive order signing on Thursday to reverse regulations on the fishing industry.

“This is going to support millions and millions of people and America’s fishermen have just — they are special people and special men and fisherwomen,” Trump said before asking, “How do they define that? In most industries you have policemen, policewomen — do you call them fishermen and fisherwomen. I have not heard of that before. Do the women want to be designated as fisherwomen? Does anyone want to answer that question?”

“Fishermen, fisherwomen,” one of the Oval Office participants answered.

“How about fisherpeople?” Trump asked.

“If you want to be politically correct, you can use the term ‘fisher,’ but I like fishermen or fisherwomen,” another man said.

“How about fisherpeople?” Trump repeated. “These people are crazy.”

“President Trump, I googled it because I was in the same dilemma you did, trying to figure out what’s politically correct,” another participant said.

“And what is the answer?” Trump asked.

“So, the Google answer said that most women attribute to ‘fishermen’ because they are feeling like they are strong individuals and they can do the work of a man.”

“Well, be careful. That might be the end of your career,” Trump said to laughs.

Trump then discussed what his executive order means for the industry.

“We expanded access to keep fishing grounds in the Atlantic and the Pacific oceans, including vast areas off the coast of New England, and I mentioned 500 miles by 500 miles. That’s a lot. That’s a lot of fish. That’s a lot of lobster being sold by Japan. I will tell you, foreign countries were very happy because they ended up taking over the Maine lobster business. Live from Japan. But we gave it back to them,” Trump said.

Trump added, “By restoring fishing access to these waters and the western Pacific, we’re reclaiming our maritime heritage and empowering American fishermen and putting American consumers first with lower prices.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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