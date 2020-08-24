John Oliver is Skeptical of the DNC’s Strategy: ‘Convention Feels Like a Zoom Cast Reunion’ For the 2008 RNC

John Oliver was clearly skeptical of the Democratic National Committee’s strategy of featuring Never-Trump Republicans throughout their convention, joking that it felt like a “Zoom cast reunion” for the 2008 RNC.

The host pointed out that the DNC spent the week “steering hard toward the middle of the road” in order to gain support from both conservatives and progressives, but questioned why Republicans were featured more prominently than some members of the Democratic party, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Stacey Abrams.

“A lot of time was given to Republicans like Meg Whitman, Colin Powell, and John Kasich, who delivered his remarks standing at a literal crossroads,” added Oliver. “And it’s hard to convince progressive voters you’re a forward-looking party when your convention feels like a Zoom cast reunion—except the show is the 2008 RNC.”

Oliver also went after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for playing it relatively safe during his speech and focusing on the fact that he isn’t President Donald Trump.

The host played a clip of Biden’s DNC speech, during which he tells viewers that character, decency, and science are all on the ballot. “OK, now normally I’d point out that compassion and decency are not concrete policy agendas, but considering open authoritarianism is also on the ballot, sure, what the fuck. Adequate vs. evil, let’s go,” Oliver said.

He concluded that it is not a mistake for the DNC to point out the Biden and Trump are very different people, admitting that it is a good look for the former vice president. Oliver ultimately viewed the strategy as redundant, however, pointing out that Trump’s own actions prove he is unfit for office noting he continues to question mail-in voting, he called for people to boycott the American company Goodyear, and he’s refusing to disavow the QAnon conspiracy theory.

“I really hope the DNC’s strategy this week of wooing undecided voters with the star power of John Kasich and Meg Whitman pays off,” he added. “Because if the Democrats just spent a week trying to appear to conservatives who ultimately end up voting Republican, then this will actually turn out to be a depressingly conventional convention.”

The host later bashed Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall, noting that it does not function as a legitimate barrier but instead as a monument to the current administration.

“There’s perhaps nothing more emblematic of his presidency than this wall,” Oliver said. “It’s destructive, pointless, ineffective, racist, weak, and something the damages of which we’re going to have to be dealing with for a very long time.”

Watch above, via HBO.

