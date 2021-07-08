Four Seasons Total Landscaping Hosting A Concert Because Why Not: ‘We Promise It Will Be Better Than That MAGA Sh*t Show’

Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Philadelphia-area small business that inadvertently ended up playing a key role in a very bizarre chapter of the soap opera of the 2020 election, is continuing to capitalize on their newfound fame, launching a concert series and continuing to mercilessly troll Rudy Giuliani.

(I would apologize to our readers for the eye-melting photoshopped image of Giuliani at the top of this post, but I had to see it and now so do you.)

Four Seasons (as their Twitter account identifies them, “Not THAT Four Seasons!”) announced the first of the concerts on Thursday, with a show scheduled in August that will feature Laura Jane Grace and Brendan Kelly.

We’re going to class the joint up with @LauraJaneGrace and @badsandwich on August 21st! pic.twitter.com/VxXnVwcPgP — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) July 8, 2021

Laura Jane Grace and Brendan Kelly are playing a show at Four Seasons Total Landscaping: https://t.co/RSJrMtWer8 pic.twitter.com/5SYLFFQoqL — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) July 8, 2021

They couldn’t resist trolling Giuliani, photoshopping him as auditioning to be the opening act:

According to a tweet by Grace, tickets sold out in 17 minutes. “This will be the first and last time Brendan and I play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA shit show,” Grace told a Brooklyn-based entertainment website, Brooklyn Vegan.

Tickets sold out in 17 minutes. Well done everyone, well done. See you in Philly pic.twitter.com/Wxlba4zjOY — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) July 8, 2021

Naturally, t-shirts are available to order online.

This is going to be a once in a lifetime show! We’ve got the official concert tees here 👇https://t.co/5M7PJ0jdUc — Philly Drinkers (@PhillyDrinkers) July 8, 2021

