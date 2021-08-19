If social media is any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has underwhelmed the public with his latest project: Business conference meetings in virtual reality.

Gayle King interviewed Zuckerberg for CBS This Morning — with their conversation revolving around his ideas on the “metaverse” and the concept of the internet becoming a futuristic, fully-immersive virtual reality environment. As part of the interview, Zuckerberg officially announced Horizon Workrooms, which he described as “a virtual reality service for collaborating together and doing work.”

“It basically gives you the opportunity to sit around a table with people at work and brainstorm and white board ideas for people who can’t be there through virtual reality,” he continued. “They can just video conference in. You can include everyone. It’s this pretty amazing experience where you feel like you’re really right there with your colleagues.”

King and Zuckerberg donned Oculus headsets and demonstrated how the VR conferencing works. King was quite impressed as she called the layout “so frigging cool.” But many others were let down, unreceptive of the idea, and left wondering why Zuckerberg chose to focus on this:

So Facebook’s big announcement was they invented … Second Life … from twenty years ago? https://t.co/pYnUTbv8qa — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) August 19, 2021

Zoom, but without the ability to slip away to brew a coffee https://t.co/3VKDoS5uL6 — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 19, 2021

Zuckerberg wants us all to live in his version of Ready Player One. No thank you. https://t.co/tdNl2Xzy8J — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) August 19, 2021

Like Zoom, but more expensive and more annoying! https://t.co/juoal6Nkjg — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 19, 2021

This is great! I’ve always wanted unnecessary meetings to have the side effect of VR sickness, which studies show affects women more frequently than men. https://t.co/QEMXX3zUJ5 — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) August 19, 2021

Who WANTS or asked for this? https://t.co/5ycbW0OM6v — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) August 19, 2021

we were promised flying cars and cured diseases instead we got VR board meetings https://t.co/kmWROP5c7d — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) August 19, 2021

Just think of all the damage virtual zuck can do https://t.co/YqyAE3RSIO — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 19, 2021

congrats mark you invented 3d zoom https://t.co/C68DOAUkEK — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 19, 2021

What if Zoom but you can’t play on your phone while in a meeting https://t.co/5asY7Gg9kN — Barry Petchesky (@barry) August 19, 2021

Nothin’ beats that conference room feeling! https://t.co/AOerywDEld — Jim Newell (@jim_newell) August 19, 2021

what a bizarrely fundamental misunderstanding on the entire concept of how offices work. nobody wants to do this in reality, and certainly not enter some odd recreation of it with a goofy contraption on your face https://t.co/bUfzeE57lG — LeBurd James (@clintonyates) August 19, 2021

Let’s see if Zuckerberg has any success later with his other ideas for a metaverse that will eventually let people time travel or explore other planets in virtual reality.

