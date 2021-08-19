Mark Zuckerberg’s Plan to Create Virtual Reality Business Meetings Gets Obliterated: Like Zoom But ‘More Annoying!’

By Ken Meyer Aug 19th, 2021
 

If social media is any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has underwhelmed the public with his latest project: Business conference meetings in virtual reality.

Gayle King interviewed Zuckerberg for CBS This Morning — with their conversation revolving around his ideas on the “metaverse” and the concept of the internet becoming a futuristic, fully-immersive virtual reality environment. As part of the interview, Zuckerberg officially announced Horizon Workrooms, which he described as “a virtual reality service for collaborating together and doing work.”

“It basically gives you the opportunity to sit around a table with people at work and brainstorm and white board ideas for people who can’t be there through virtual reality,” he continued. “They can just video conference in. You can include everyone. It’s this pretty amazing experience where you feel like you’re really right there with your colleagues.”

King and Zuckerberg donned Oculus headsets and demonstrated how the VR conferencing works. King was quite impressed as she called the layout “so frigging cool.” But many others were let down, unreceptive of the idea, and left wondering why Zuckerberg chose to focus on this:

Let’s see if Zuckerberg has any success later with his other ideas for a metaverse that will eventually let people time travel or explore other planets in virtual reality.

