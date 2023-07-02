McDonald’s Tweets Tongue-In-Cheek Response To Grimace Birthday ‘Grime Scene’ Trend on Tik Tok

McDonald’s has taken the social media trend that pokes fun at its mascot, Grimace, in stride, allowing the big, purple blob himself to respond.

On the McDonald’s account, Grimace tweeted, “meee pretending I don’t see the grimace shake trendd.”

meee pretending i don't see the grimace shake trendd pic.twitter.com/ZTcnLTESC8 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 27, 2023

CNN anchor Max Foster broke down the fad that started on Tok Tok.

“McDonald’s has a new limited edition Grimace shake — a purple, fruit-flavored beverage — that has gone viral,” Foster deadpanned. “On Tik Tok, users have gone viral for drinking the shake, then appearing to convulse, and die. The implication is that Grimace killed them. When asked for comment, McDonald’s referred to a tweet from Grimace, saying, ‘me pretending I don’t see the Grimace shake trend.'”

One particularly dramatic portrayal began with a group of six Gen-Zers toasting Grimace with their purple shakes.

“What’s up guys? We’re here to celebrate Grimace’s birthday — got some shakes. This one’s for you, Grimace. Happy birthday Grimace!”

Things drastically got out of hand, however, after the young men sipped their shakes, and ended up strewn about a playground with trails of purple goo leading to the “grime scenes.”

Callie Holtermann for The New York Times reported in the Sunday edition:

The scenes on social media are grisly. A body dangles out of the trunk of a sedan, dribbling purple goo. Another is draped across a basketball hoop with a net that has been stained lilac. A third splutters in a bathtub covered in dusky handprints. The liquid splashed across these tableaus is not blood. It is an extremely purple milkshake from McDonald’s.

Although McDonald’s may not have bargained for the grisly response to its limited-edition purple shake, The Times quoted Jonah Berger, an associate professor of marketing at the Wharton School, as saying the company probably doesn’t mind.

“This is free advertising,” he said. “It’s not only raising awareness of the brand, but it makes the brand cooler among a key demographic, which is young people.”

