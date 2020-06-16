The New York Police Department has determined there was “no criminality” committed by Shake Shack after police unions accused employees of the burger chain of deliberately poisoning law enforcement with milkshakes.

On Monday night, three officers in lower Manhattan were taken the hospital after drinking milkshakes from Shake Shack and subsequently falling ill. The officers were treated and are reportedly in stable condition, but shortly after the incident occurred, the NYC Police Benevolent Association tweeted an outraged statement declaring the officers “discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages.”

#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020

“When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level,” said PBA President Patrick Lynch. “We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment.”

At around the same time the PBA suggested that the drinks were nefariously tampered with, another union, the Detectives’ Endowment Association, declared in an alarmist tweet that the police were “intentionally poisoned.”

Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed. Please see the safety alert⤵️ https://t.co/D8Lywivhdu — Detectives’ Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) June 16, 2020

Shake Shack put out a statement saying they were “horrified” over the matter and were complying with a police investigation.

We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now. — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

Yet, following an investigation, NYPD Chief Detective Rodney Harrison announced that “there was no criminality by Shake Shack’s employees.” CBS reported from sources that the incident was an accident that occurred after cleaning solution was not fully removed from the shake machine after a wash down.

After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020

The chain tweeted later that they were continuing to look into the situation:

Our team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay. https://t.co/rjJYFSYjZc — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile, a number of conservative social media accounts are still accusing Shake Shack of a milkshake attack on NYPD officers:

NYPD brass is saying the Shake Shack milkshake machine wasn’t rinsed properly after cleaning and that the three 42 pct cops weren’t intentionally targeted with the bleach cleaner. If that’s true, why weren’t any other customers affected? — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 16, 2020

A lot of cancel culture going on lately but lemme guess, not gonna happen to @shakeshack after one of their employees poisoned NYPD officers, right?…. I’m guessing that was just a “social justice” episode, right? Liberalism is a disease. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 16, 2020

TRUE? @shakeshack is under investigation for possibly putting bleach in NYPD’s drinks.

SHAME ON YOU. If true I will never eat at a shake shack and will do all I can to make sure my friends do not either. NYC may be crazy, but those of us in TX are not, we will not eat there. https://t.co/IeimJfTrje — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 16, 2020

Really? Somehow an “accident” only happened to #NYPD officers and no other customers have been reported. @shakeshack pic.twitter.com/8wRCbdLO6Q — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) June 16, 2020

They cleaned it in the middle of the day and the only people to order shakes at @shakeshack who were impacted just happened to be cops? As soon as their shakes were poured, all the bleach was miraculously out of the machine? That’s one hell of a coincidence. https://t.co/kYyzup4ziu — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 16, 2020

