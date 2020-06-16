comScore

NYPD Determines ‘No Criminality’ By Shake Shack After Employees Accused of ‘Intentionally’ Poisoning Cops

By Ken MeyerJun 16th, 2020, 9:11 am

The New York Police Department has determined there was “no criminality” committed by Shake Shack after police unions accused employees of the burger chain of deliberately poisoning law enforcement with milkshakes.

On Monday night, three officers in lower Manhattan were taken the hospital after drinking milkshakes from Shake Shack and subsequently falling ill. The officers were treated and are reportedly in stable condition, but shortly after the incident occurred, the NYC Police Benevolent Association tweeted an outraged statement declaring the officers “discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages.”

“When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level,” said PBA President Patrick Lynch. “We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment.”

At around the same time the PBA suggested that the drinks were nefariously tampered with, another union, the Detectives’ Endowment Association, declared in an alarmist tweet that the police were “intentionally poisoned.”

Shake Shack put out a statement saying they were “horrified” over the matter and were complying with a police investigation.

Yet, following an investigation, NYPD Chief Detective Rodney Harrison announced that “there was no criminality by Shake Shack’s employees.” CBS reported from sources that the incident was an accident that occurred after cleaning solution was not fully removed from the shake machine after a wash down.

The chain tweeted later that they were continuing to look into the situation:

Meanwhile, a number of conservative social media accounts are still accusing Shake Shack of a milkshake attack on NYPD officers:

Watch above, via ABC7.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: