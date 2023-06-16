The Way We Live Now: A Confused Charlie Kirk Asks Why Fox is ‘Subsidizing Glory Holes for Their Employees?’

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk looked up “glory hole” on his laptop during a show on Thursday after expressing confusion over what the term meant.

In a viral social media thread on Thursday, Daily Wire host Matt Walsh claimed he had obtained internal documents which showed Fox Corp “celebrating Pride by encouraging employees to read about “glory holes'” in a transgender memoir that was recommended to staff.

Kirk reacted to Walsh’s post on his show Thoughtcrime with Jack Posobiec and questioned, “What is a glory hole?”

The Turning Point USA founder asked, “Is this something that is considered to be commonplace knowledge?” before he looked up the term on his laptop and said, “Alright, I’m Urban Dictionary’ing it.”

A few seconds later, Kirk made a disturbed face and said, “Oh, that’s terrible!”

“I don’t want those websites. That’s disgusting! I’m gonna delete my browser… I don’t want those cookies from that. That is disgusting!” he protested, as one of his co-hosts joked, “Google knows about this forever. Your ads are going to be like that for the rest of time now.”

Kirk, still puzzled by Walsh’s Twitter thread, said, “I don’t understand. Wait, so then why is Fox… they’re subsidizing glory holes for their employees?” forcing Kirk’s co-hosts to explain what the Twitter thread was actually about.

Last month, Kirk criticized Fox News for allowing staffers to list their preferred pronouns in emails at work.

“I got an email asking me to go on a program a couple weeks ago, and the producer had his pronouns in his email signature,” said Kirk to former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. “They’re asking me to come on the show and I send it to my team — I said, ‘We are not going on this show.'”

