Twitter Seems to Think Tom Brady is a Terrible Parent for Daring Cliff Jump with 6-Year-Old Daughter

By Colby HallJul 22nd, 2019, 1:39 pm

Football legend Tom Brady is not just (arguably) considered the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL. He’s also considered, by some furious people online, to be a terrible parent.

Brady posted an Instagram video that depicts his jumping off a cliff with his 6-year-old daughter while on vacation in Costa Rica. You can watch the daring jump in the video above, via ABC News.

The video has prompted some outrage online, as well as the customary questions from news outlets: did Brady put his kid in danger?

Some came to Brady’s defense:

