Football legend Tom Brady is not just (arguably) considered the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL. He’s also considered, by some furious people online, to be a terrible parent.

Brady posted an Instagram video that depicts his jumping off a cliff with his 6-year-old daughter while on vacation in Costa Rica. You can watch the daring jump in the video above, via ABC News.

The video has prompted some outrage online, as well as the customary questions from news outlets: did Brady put his kid in danger?

Did Tom Brady go too far here? https://t.co/g0mZYfByyq — Crash Gladys (@CrashGladys) July 22, 2019

Anything for a selfie … This irresponsible act follows Brady’s dimwitted wife posting pics of their children riding horses without helmets. Tom Brady DRAGS daughter off dangerous cliff after she hesitates before jump#DumbJock https://t.co/o8oh4PsTuH — Donna Cahill (@DTCahill) July 20, 2019

Tom Brady acted irresponsible and immature when he had his 6 yr old daughter jump off a cliff into the water with him in Costa Rica. He endangered the welfare of a minor and child protective custody should investigate this immediately. — Michael (@michael_mr5706) July 21, 2019

#TomBrady DRAGS daughter off cliff after she hesitates before jump https://t.co/rDVLxaYesK via @DailyMailCeleb What kind of person does this to any child?! Sounds like Brady has a screw or two loose. Parenting classes in how to consider your child’s feelings help. — Sarah Whalen (@SarahWhalen7) July 20, 2019

Some came to Brady’s defense:

People mad about Tom Brady jumping with his kid? When I was 4 my uncle said “ why are you still wearing floaters.” Threw me in the middle and said make it back to the side. It’s called being a kid. — Joey Julius (@joey_julius) July 22, 2019

July 22, 2019. The day I found myself defending Tom Brady on social media. Not my proudest moment, but it had to be done. — Del Reid (@DelReid) July 22, 2019

