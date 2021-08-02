Verified Cormac McCarthy Twitter Account Was Not Cormac McCarthy, and Not for the First Time

By Caleb Howe
Aug 2nd, 2021
 
Writer Cormac McCarthy attends the New York premiere of Dimension Films The Road at Clearview Chelsea Cinemas on November 16 2009 in New York City

Mark Von Holden, Getty Images for Dimension Films

Pulitzer-winning writer Cormac McCarthy isn’t the sort of personality one might expect to find tweeting about kombucha, but that’s what appeared to be a real thing that was happening when the account @CormacMcCrthy was verified over the weekend as being real.

The account features some pretty genius tweets that nevertheless seemed to clearly fall into the parody category, so the verification threw fans and press alike into somewhat of a small tizzy on Sunday and Monday.

The weekend’s tweets were the ones that seemed to rope people in.

But some of the older tweets on the account were pretty firmly parody.

And that’s how we ended up here.

Even legendary novelist Stephen King was in the mix, responding to “McCarthy” who then responded in kind.

As the profile picked up viral steam, various folks were able to get responses from his talent agency, ICM partners. “I can confirm that this is definitely not a genuine Cormac McCarthy account,” a rep with the agency told The Verge.

Reporters were eventually able to get a response from Twitter, who verified that the account is not verified. In other words, that it had been given the checkmark “by mistake” and that the move has been “reversed.”

“Whatever in creation exists without my knowledge exists without my consent,” says McCarthy’s character Judge Holden in the book Blood Meridian. That seems applicable here, given that the account got verified despite having been disclaimed by the author’s agent and publisher.

Still, it was pretty exciting and hilarious for a while there.

And this isn’t even the first time a parody Cormac McCarthy account has fooled people. In fact it’s not even the second time.

The 88-year-old’s style and body of work should be the biggest clue in cases like this. For readers, the verification badge goes a pretty long way in allaying doubt, even when something is out of character. But as for Twitter repeatedly verifying parody Cormac McCarthy accounts as the real thing, there is less excuse.

Even so, whoever is behind the hilarious account can count all of this as a big win.

