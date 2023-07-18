Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy knows he’s an outside-of-the-box candidate for the GOP, and he is coming up with all kinds of reasons why he’s not the front-runner, all while declaring confidently that he would defeat President Joe Biden “in a landslide.”

Ramaswamy appeared for an interview with Cartier Family on YouTube to answer questions about his campaign, including why “they” don’t want him running against Biden in the general election. The short answer was that he’s an “outsider” like former President Donald Trump whose plans for dismantling the federal bureaucracy are “deeply disruptive.”

But there was something even bigger at play that has nothing to do with party politics, according to Ramaswamy: the “managerial class” that is pitted against everyday citizens like Ramaswamy, a multi-millionaire biotech investor and former CEO of Roivant Sciences.

That “managerial class” would sooner pursue Biden’s classified documents scandal before letting him run against Ramaswamy, the reason being that Ramaswamy is just definitely going to beat him:

They know that I would defeat Biden in a landslide. And so yes, I think they will not let him, they will literally not let him run. What will they say? They’ll ask him to step aside, if he disagrees, well then they’ll say hey, those documents that you kept in your Corvette in your garage, we’re gonna bring the case against you just like we did against Trump. And then the fact that they brought the case against Trump will give them cover to do it against Biden. Because they can say hey, we’re just being even-handed, because that’s their best way of proving that they didn’t weaponize the system against Republicans. They’re doing it then against a Democrat too. Again, it’s not between Republicans and Democrats, that’s not the real divide that we have in this country. It is between the managerial class and the everyday citizen. And I stand on the side of the everyday citizen. It is the Great Reset versus the Great Uprising, and I stand on the side of the Great Uprising.

So, by this calculus, it’s not about who’s competitive as a Democrat or a Republican, they just don’t want someone as awesome as him to win because he’s totally gonna win and ruin everything because managers are the worst and they want to keep people like Ramaswamy down. Or he just likes a good conspiracy theory.

Watch the full interview above via the Cartier Family on YouTube.

