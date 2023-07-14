‘You Can’t Write It’: Jake Tapper In Disbelief After Ramaswamy Floats Conspiracy Theory In Front Of ‘Truth’ Sign

CNN’s Jake Tapper was incredulous that presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy spewed a conspiracy theory about the Federal Reserve while standing in front of a huge “Truth” sign at a campaign event.

“The Lead has obtained video from the campaign trail of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — who is polling quite well in several states — agreeing with a completely untrue and, frankly, unhinged conspiracy theory about the Federal Reserve illegally adding zeros to the bank accounts of media companies,” Tapper said.

The video showed Ramaswamy standing in front of a huge “Truth” banner while someone asked a question:

QUESTIONER: But that is illegally taking money out the back door, not through the proper channels, or adding zeroes to bank accounts to the media or maybe your political opponents. How are you going to stop that illegal under-the-table spending of money from the Federal Reserve? RAMASWAMY: The answer is, you have to actually make sure the Federal Reserve is politically accountable. See, this idea that it’s supposed to be some sort of special entity that exists outside the checks and balances of government, that’s where the original sin begins, right? And you’re correct to point out what very few people are aware of. Absolutely, that happens.

“Standing in front of the banner called “Truth,” noted panelist Jackie Kucinich.

“I know — you can’t write it. You can’t invent it,” Tapper said. “Again, none of that is true. That is a deranged conspiracy theory, and then here you have a Republican presidential candidate saying, ‘You’re correct to point out what very few people are aware of.'”

“This is why, when you have candidates who are really trying to get attention — he is polling well because he’s been everywhere, he’s really been — but it’s also about, it’s about getting attention,” Kucinich said. “It’s about getting headlines, it’s about appealing to every single voter that you possibly can, even those very much on the fringe, and we’re seeing it right there. But because of that, you’re going to turn off some other voters who might, you know, want to have someone who’s taken a little more seriously.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

