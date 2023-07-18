Vivek Ramaswamy Ominously Warns: Jan. 6 Was a ‘Friendly Preview of What’s to Come’ For America

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy doubled down on his claim that censorship was the root cause for the storming of the U.S. Capitol, and that the Jan. 6 insurrection was a “friendly preview” of what the country could see in the future.

Ever since Donald Trump’s supporters laid siege to Congress, Ramaswamy has argued that the former president’s conduct was “egregious,” but that Big Tech censorship was “worse” than Trump pushing his lies about the 2020 election. Ramaswamy affirmed this position of his when he spoke to Tucker Carlson over the weekend, telling him “You want to know what caused January 6th is pervasive censorship in this country. You tell people in this country they cannot speak, that is when they scream. You tell people they cannot scream. That is when they tear things down.”

On Monday, Ramaswamy went even further by describing Jan. 6 as a “culmination” of the suppression of Hunter Biden’s laptop, other forms of social media censorship, and government overreach during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My concern,” Ramaswamy said, “is unless we reconcile ourselves with what the truth of the matter was that led to Jan. 6, that’s really just going to be a friendly preview of what’s to come in this country.”

Ramaswamy insisted he wants to see a “national revival” instead of a “national divorce,” but he rejected the idea of

“sanctimoniously indicting” Trump as the one most responsible for the riot.

“I think every American has to look, especially much of the Left in this country that denounces Jan. 6 and the supposed threats to our democracy,” he said. “Everyone in this country has to take a long, hard look in the mirror and ask ourselves what role each of us played in getting to that day.”

