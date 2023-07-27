Watch 2024 Candidate Vivek ‘Da Vek’ Ramaswamy Freestyle Rap on Fox & Friends (He’s Not Great)

Because the powers that be have decided that the 2024 presidential race will once again be a carnival of cringe, Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy delivered a freestyle on Fox & Friends when asked about his past as a libertarian-themed rapper.

Ramaswamy spoke with Steve Doocy on Thursday, and the Fox host brought the interview to an amusing conclusion by talking about how presidential campaigns tend to uncover the pasts of aspiring candidates. In Ramaswamy’s case, he once went by the name “Da Vek” as he dabbled in rap as a Harvard undergrad, and a resurfaced video has shown him performing Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” at an open-mic night.

Doocy jokingly challenged Ramaswamy to “explain that,” and the latter was all smiles as he fessed up to the “opposition story” uncovered by Politico. When Doocy invited him to drop a few verses, Ramaswamy commented on how freestyle rapping is similar to spreading his message on the campaign trail, and that led to him rising to the challenge:

I open up by saying my name is Vivek,

It rhymes with cake.

It ain’t not about me, it is about thee.

The United States is about libert.,

So Fox and Friends, join us on the trail.

We’ll have some fun. I’ll see you at the trail.

So…yeah. Not exactly the hip-hop magnum opus of our time, but Doocy appreciated the effort, telling him “nicely done sir” with a round of applause. He then suggested that Ramaswamy should appear on the show in person tomorrow with Flo Rida when he performs for Fox’s All-American Summer Concert Series.

“You could go viral,” Doocy told him. “Just saying.”

Watch above via Fox News.

