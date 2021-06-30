WATCH: 87 Year-Old Chuck Grassley Busts Out 22 (!) Push-Ups With Tom Cotton

Well, this is not something anyone expected to see this late June morning.

Senator Chuck Grassley completed 22 push-ups next to Senator Tom Cotton during a Sioux Center, Iowa event designed to bring attention to the mental health of military veterans.

“So he [Cotton] and I are gonna do 22 pushups,” Grassley said (via Fox News) in front of roughly 200 Iowans — with that number chosen to honor the 22 veterans on average who commit suicide each day.

“We are?” Cotton, who is 44, replied jokingly.

“Well I’m 87 so you gotta give me a little leeway,” Grassley shot back.

Senator Joni Ernst, who was also in attendance, counted the push-ups, a video of which you can see courtesy of Cotton’s twitter feed:

I was ready for almost anything in Iowa, but I was not expecting to do 22 pushups with the legendary @Grassleyworks. @Grassleyworks may be 87, but he can still crank out pushups like a world-class athlete. pic.twitter.com/tXZA6jUKHH — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 30, 2021

The only reaction to this video should be “holy shit, Chuck Grassley!” which is a much-needed, genuine and lovely sentiment during this hyper-partisan divide. Grassley is known for his stream-of-consciousness Twitter feed, which is also much beloved.

Chuck Grassley? National treasure.

