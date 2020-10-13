If you were watching Anderson Cooper’s Monday night coverage on Donald Trump’s rally in Florida, you might’ve noticed his facial expressions went on a journey as he reacted to the president’s campaign soundtrack.

It all started when the CNN anchor spoke with Gary Tuchman, who was reporting on the scene and interviewing Trump supporters on why they refuse to wear masks despite recent events that left the president infected with Covid-19. Since this was Trump’s first rally since his recovery, Tuchman pointed out the celebratory atmosphere since the Trump campaign was playing Macho Man by The Village People for the crowd.

Cooper’s face ended up getting quite animated as Tuchman continued to break down the rally and the lack of adherence to public safety guidelines that he observed, fairly shouting above the disco anthem.

Really though, you’re better off watching above for yourself, via CNN.

