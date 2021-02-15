WATCH: Escaped Cow Wreaks Havoc, Attacks Patients in Hospital Waiting Room

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A bizarre incident took place in Colombia over the weekend when an escaped cow apparently charged into a hospital and wreaked havoc in the lobby area.

The Daily Mail reports that the commotion took place on Saturday at Hospital San Rafael — where the cow was spotted walking into the facility’s waiting room. Patients inside tried to get clear of the cow, but chaos unfolded as it walked into a corridor, became increasingly belligerent and seemed to push one woman against the wall.

The room was left disheveled as the cow pushed chairs around while slipping on the floors. Some of the patients who got clear of it tried to grab hold of it and pull it out of the hospital.

The cow seemed to go after the woman again, but a man was able to distract it and get it to leave the hospital. The woman got to her feet and requested assistance afterwards.

The Daily Mail cites local news sources to report that the woman suffered minor injuries from the incident, and the cow’s owner visited the hospital to apologize. So far it seems the police have not opened an investigation into the matter.

Watch above, via Daily Mail.

