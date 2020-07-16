A rogue kangaroo frolicked through a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Thursday morning, before being arrested by local police, put in the back of a cop car, and put in “jail” in the department’s horse stables before being turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Local news and the Fort Lauderdale police posted a series of updates, showing the troublemaking marsupial getting loaded in the back of a FLPD car and then forlornly hopping around his cell in the stables and looking out through the bars.

Who caught a glimpse of #FLPD’s newest mate hoping through our community this morning? Officers in District 2 worked together to safely capture this kangaroo and turn it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center. pic.twitter.com/y4rZ5QQApS — Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020

We all needed some happy 🦘news this Thursday 📺 🎥 @FLPD411 took the wandering little guy into custody 😜 AKA: The Fort Lauderdale Police Dept Barn #KangarooOnTheLoose #ThankYouFLPD. More @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/dA5KJg0Rwo — Vanessa Morales (@NewsDeskChica) July 16, 2020

The @MyFWC will be taking care of the kangaroo rescued from wandering the streets of the city this morning. Fort Lauderdale code does not allow exotic animals like this within the city limits. @FTLCityNews @wsvn @CBSMiami @WPLGLocal10 @nbc6 @AC360 @ABC pic.twitter.com/n06Cg58xr6 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020

STRANGE SIGHT: Officers have captured a kangaroo that was spotted in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood pic.twitter.com/Nv2gqOEa6y — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 16, 2020

FWC now has the kangaroo safely in their custody and will care for him while authorities investigate. Exotic animals like kangaroos are not permitted within Fort Lauderdale city limits.

The kangaroo is safe and now in the custody of @MyFWC pic.twitter.com/vTWxzpuBlD — Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020

Local 10 News in Fort Lauderdale confirmed that the kangaroo was the pet of an area resident, although it was not clear what legal consequences he might face for keeping an illegal pet. FLPD officers who apprehended the kangaroo described him as “very friendly.”

Unsurprisingly, Twitter loved this story and many users staunchly advocated for the kangaroo’s freedom.

POTUS MUST PARDON https://t.co/mQdEjbgqTU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 16, 2020

Convicted by a kangaroo court for jumping bail, he will now buy his way out with deep pockets — Cara Paiuk (@CaraPaiuk) July 16, 2020

What kind of kangaroo court locked up this guy up? https://t.co/O8mRCnX9L5 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) July 16, 2020

