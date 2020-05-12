CBS This Morning anchor Tony Dokoupil insisted to fans on Tuesday that he wasn’t actually taking a nap in the middle of his show.

At around 8:10 a.m. EST, the CBS morning show came back from a commercial break, and featured Dokoupil sitting in his chair looking very much as though he was fast asleep. After an awkward stretch of silence, the show returned to commercials and Anthony Mason picked up when it came back on a few minutes later.

Dokoupil was back on camera later on and kept hosting the program as per usual. Still, the odd, brief moment was noticed by viewers who wanted to know if he was really snoozing on set.

The CBS anchor eventually noticed the online speculation, and he addressed the incident by insisting “I was reading the ipad on my lap and then suddenly we were back!”

Ha! I was wondering why people were tweeting at me about naps. I was reading the ipad on my lap and then suddenly we were back! https://t.co/urxxELHGR2 — Tony Dokoupil (@tonydokoupil) May 12, 2020

Media hosts falling asleep in the middle of their shows is quite rare, obviously, but its also not exactly unheard of. New York sports radio host Mike Francesca once dozed off on his program, and so did Fox News’ Tucker Carlson when he used to host Fox & Friends.

Watch above, via CBS. H/T Grabien.

