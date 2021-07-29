A video of Boris Johnson struggling with an umbrella during a memorial event has gone viral, with one Twitter users even going so far as to compare the British Prime Minister to Mr. Bean. Johnson was attending an unveiling of a memorial to fallen police officers in Central England when it began to rain. His struggles with his “brolly” were captured on video:

Boris Johnson struggles with an umbrella, much to the amusement of the Prince of Wales and Home Secretary Priti Patel. The Prime Minister was attending a dedication ceremony of the UK Police Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.#5News pic.twitter.com/dKsJ8E3ZnS — Channel 5 News (@5_News) July 28, 2021

Reuters reported on the context of the video, with the charming headline that blared: “UK PM Johnson’s umbrella mishap amuses Prince Charles.:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggled to control his umbrella at an official engagement on Wednesday as it was blown inside-out by the wind, to the amusement of heir to the throne Prince Charles. Sitting alongside Charles, the son of Queen Elizabeth, Johnson struggled to open up an umbrella, then offered it to interior minister Priti Patel before blustery conditions turned the umbrella inside-out, prompting chuckling among the three of them. Johnson was in central England attending the unveiling of a memorial to police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com