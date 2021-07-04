WATCH: World Champ Joey Chestnut Wins 14th Hot Dog Eating Contest, Sets New Record

Joey Chestnut successfully defended his title on Sunday, winning his 14th Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, and setting a new world record.

Chestnut, a 37-year-old Californian, has won the annual Fourth of July competition every year since 2007, except for a second-place finish in 2015. Last year’s contest was private, with only media allowed to observe, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year it returned to Coney Island, New York with a large crowd happy to take in the spectacle.

Event organizers felt like it was finally feeling like the pandemic was coming to an end, reported CNN correspondent Evan McMorris-Santoro. “People are ready to get back out and party like they did in the old days.”

“An iconic competition and the best ten minutes in sports,” said CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield, announcing Chestnut’s win.

Chestnut managed to down 76 hot dogs and buns during the 10-minute contest, easily trouncing the second place finisher, Geoffrey Esper, by 26.

Seventy-six is a new world record, beating the old record (also set by Chestnut) by 1.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

