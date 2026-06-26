Trump Rages at Fox News Anchor for Reporting His Administration Has Lower ICE Arrest Rate Than Biden or Obama

President Donald Trump shaded Fox News anchor Shannon Bream Friday for reporting that the number of ICE arrests under former President Barack Obama were “comparable” to those made under the Trump administration.

Trump threw in a bit of a humble brag, saying he realized his administration’s high arrest rate didn’t sound very “nice.”

“It was just announced that, and I’m not necessarily thrilled to be talking about it because it does not exactly sound NICE, the Trump Administration has the Highest Average Daily Arrest Rate by ICE and CBP, including Total Detention, with Final Orders of Removal, than any other president, by far!” Trump wrote, continuing:

The pending Final Orders are being seriously delayed by the Courts, but that is also a record. President Trump has the Highest 12 Month Removal Total, by far, of any president, despite the fact that they fudge their numbers by including people that never even tried to come into the Country. Likewise, the Average Daily Catch and Repatriation is, by far, the Highest under President Trump. No other president comes close.

Trump then took his shot at Bream and others by misspelling “milquetoast.”

“So, when you hear these Anchors, Pundits, Dumocrats, and Communists, try to make the case that President Obama’s numbers are comparable to President Trump, it would be nice if people like ‘Milk Toast’ [sic] Shannon Bream, and others, would put up a little fight — Just a little. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

In a second post, Trump went after his predecessors, writing, “For all of those who like to say that Barack Hussein Obama, and his Vice President, Sleepy Joe Biden, did as many Criminal ICE removals as President Trump, the figures are just in.”

“Number One, they included hundreds of thousands of people that never came close to getting into our Country, a difference of perhaps 50% in the numbers,” Trump wrote. “We don’t include such categories but, even if we did, ICE and CBP removed many more Illegal Aliens under President Trump than under Obama — It’s not even close! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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