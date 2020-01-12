comScore
Let It Covfefe!

White House Confounds Everyone With Bizarre ‘First Snow of the Year!’ Tweet on Day DC Hits Near Record High 70F

By Reed RichardsonJan 12th, 2020, 10:30 pm

White House Tweets Out Snow Pic on Sunny, 70-Degree Day

On a Sunday when temperatures reached 70 degrees Fahrenheit in the nation’s capital, the official Trump White House Twitter account perplexed nearly everyone in Washington by posting a nighttime photo of the president’s official residence surrounded by snowflakes with the caption “First snow of the year!”

The post came at the tail end of a weekend in which a record heat wave rippled across the US mid Atlantic and Northeast, setting new record-high temperatures in dozens of cities.

Responses to the bizarre tweet came fast and furious, breaking down into several categories, ranging from basic fact-checking to general dismay and confusion to citing the Trump administration’s long pattern of unsubstantiated claims and climate change denial.

Perhaps not surprisingly, some in the right-wing media celebrated the White House tweet as a brilliant piece of trolling by the Trump administration, one that will once again reveal how liberals and the mainstream press are so easily triggered.

The most likely explanation, however, is also the least interesting—that someone on the White House social media team accidentally posted a draft tweet from several days earlier when it had, in fact, snowed in the capital.

