To paraphrase Mark Twain: The reports of her death are greatly exaggerated.

Ellen Degeneres became the subject of a viral death hoax on Monday night after Twitter users were mistakenly led to believe the NBC talk show host had passed away.

There have been a lot of rumors lately about whether Degeneres’ show will be cancelled over weak ratings. This was taken up a notch, however, when people started posting memes online suggesting that Degeneres herself died.

The New York Post reported that the death rumors originated from a false report claiming she fell off a roof. #RIPEllen continues to trend on Twitter as of this writing, so users are flooding social media with joking reactions, fake obituaries, and pictures of Degeneres’ look-alikes.

#RipEllen i think we could all identify with her emo phase.. so heartbroken to hear she’s gone 😣 pic.twitter.com/W5vvVVTsbj — juls (@visionsofawhore) July 7, 2020

#RIPELLEN gone too late 😭😔

FLY HIGH 🧚🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JrhpA97rOa — яαω вєєƒ 💍| #𝟏 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐲𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 (@rosslynchcumrag) July 7, 2020

#RIPELLEN you will be missed☹️🥺 pic.twitter.com/XETpQ3hqFj — яαω вєєƒ 💍| #𝟏 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐲𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 (@rosslynchcumrag) July 7, 2020

