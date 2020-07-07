To paraphrase Mark Twain: The reports of her death are greatly exaggerated.
Ellen Degeneres became the subject of a viral death hoax on Monday night after Twitter users were mistakenly led to believe the NBC talk show host had passed away.
There have been a lot of rumors lately about whether Degeneres’ show will be cancelled over weak ratings. This was taken up a notch, however, when people started posting memes online suggesting that Degeneres herself died.
she’s in heaven now 💔🙏 #ripellen :( pic.twitter.com/0wROtDlT51
— brianna 雪狼 (@briaputa) July 7, 2020
The New York Post reported that the death rumors originated from a false report claiming she fell off a roof. #RIPEllen continues to trend on Twitter as of this writing, so users are flooding social media with joking reactions, fake obituaries, and pictures of Degeneres’ look-alikes.
the last picture of her #ripellen 💔 pic.twitter.com/TMVBQBz5yi
— ً (@booksmarters) July 7, 2020
#ripellen fly high, angle 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wMllaagG29
— hallie 🍭 (@sacreddeer) July 7, 2020
#RipEllen i think we could all identify with her emo phase.. so heartbroken to hear she’s gone 😣 pic.twitter.com/W5vvVVTsbj
— juls (@visionsofawhore) July 7, 2020
guysss justin bieber killed Ellen 😭 #ripEllen https://t.co/EtC2N8feHx
— jared🔮 ʜ.ᴀᴠ (@taylornology) July 7, 2020
#RIPELLEN gone too late 😭😔
FLY HIGH 🧚🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/JrhpA97rOa
— яαω вєєƒ 💍| #𝟏 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐲𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 (@rosslynchcumrag) July 7, 2020
#RIPELLEN you will be missed☹️🥺 pic.twitter.com/XETpQ3hqFj
— яαω вєєƒ 💍| #𝟏 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐲𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 (@rosslynchcumrag) July 7, 2020
Im in shock, rest Ellen 😔#ripellen pic.twitter.com/XeKYlQXqdW
— cukoo bananas (@st4rph1re) July 7, 2020
