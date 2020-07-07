comScore

Why is #RIPEllen Trending? Rumors and Memes Send the NBC Host Viral

By Ken MeyerJul 7th, 2020, 10:07 am

To paraphrase Mark Twain: The reports of her death are greatly exaggerated.

Ellen Degeneres became the subject of a viral death hoax on Monday night after Twitter users were mistakenly led to believe the NBC talk show host had passed away.

There have been a lot of rumors lately about whether Degeneres’ show will be cancelled over weak ratings. This was taken up a notch, however, when people started posting memes online suggesting that Degeneres herself died.

The New York Post reported that the death rumors originated from a false report claiming she fell off a roof. #RIPEllen continues to trend on Twitter as of this writing, so users are flooding social media with joking reactions, fake obituaries, and pictures of Degeneres’ look-alikes.

