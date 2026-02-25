9 Times Trump Claimed Supreme Court Tariff Case Was ‘Literally, LIFE OR DEATH’ for the US — Until He Lost it

President Donald Trump couldn’t have been more clear, prior to the Feb. 20 Supreme Court ruling. Over and over again, the president claimed that the Court striking down his tariffs would be “catastrophic.”

“Tomorrow’s United States Supreme Court case is, literally, LIFE OR DEATH for our Country,” he wrote on Truth Social Nov. 4 — the eve of oral arguments in the Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump case in which the majority found the tariffs violated federal law.

But suddenly, after that decision came down, Trump sang a very different tune.

“The good news is that almost all countries and corporations want to keep the deal that they already made…knowing that the legal power that I, as president, have to make a new deal could be far worse for them, and therefore they will continue to work along the same successful path that we had negotiated before the Supreme Court’s unfortunate involvement,” Trump said during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

He added, “Despite the disappointing ruling, these powerful, country-saving [tariffs] … will remain in place under fully approved and tested alternative legal statutes, and they have been tested for a long time. They’re a little more complex, but they’re actually probably better.”

It was an utterly whiplash-inducing pivot. For months, the president insisted a loss in the case would be a “disaster” for the country. After the Supreme Court dealt him that loss, he tried to spin the outcome as “probably better.”

And Trump did not cry wolf once or twice. He did it over and over and over again in the months leading up to the ruling. It is a fascinating case study in both his efforts to influence with over-the-top rhetoric, and his inability to be perceived as a loser on any single issue.

Here are nine instances in which the president claimed the consequences of the Supreme Court ruling against him would be dire:

1. Trump says a loss would usher in a “GREAT DEPRESSION”

“It would be impossible to ever recover, or pay back, these massive sums of money and honor. It would be 1929 all over again, a GREAT DEPRESSION! If they were going to rule against the wealth, strength, and power of America, they should have done so LONG AGO, at the beginning of the case, where our entire Country, while never having a chance at this kind of GREATNESS again, would not have been put in 1929 style jeopardy. There is no way America could recover from such a judicial tragedy.” Aug. 8, 2025 via Truth Social.via Truth Social

2. Trump warns of “total disaster”

“If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong.” Aug. 29, 2025 via Truth Social

3. Trump suggests U.S. might become a “third world country”

“If you took away tariffs, we could end up being a third-world country.” Sept. 2, 2025 White House remarks (via CNBC)

4. Trump calls the tariff case “one of the most important” in U.S. history — and says the U.S. will be a “mess” if he loses

“We have a big case coming up in the Supreme Court, and I will tell you, that’s one of the most important cases in the history of our country…If we don’t win that case, we will be a weakened, troubled, financial mess for many, many years to come.” Oct. 15, 2025 White House remarks (via CNBC)

5. Trump argues U.S. national security could be “taken away”

“If we win the tariff case, which hopefully we will, it’s vital to the interests of our country. We’re the wealthiest country there is. If we don’t, we’ll be struggling for years to come…if they took away tariffs, then they’ve taken away our national security.” Oct. 19, 2025 Fox Business interview

6. Trump claims the case is “LIFE OR DEATH”

“Tomorrow’s United States Supreme Court case is, literally, LIFE OR DEATH for our Country…Without it, we are virtually defenseless against other Countries who have, for years, taken advantage of us. Nov. 4, 2025 via Truth Social

7. Trump asserts a Supreme Court loss would be “devastating for our country”

“I think it would be devastating for our country. It would be a shame…It would be somewhat catastrophic for our country, I have to be honest with you.” Nov. 6, 2025 White House remarks (via Bloomberg Podcasts)

8. Trump states a defeat would be a “national security disaster”

“If that were ever reversed, it would be a disaster — and frankly, it would be a national security problem for our country…It would be an economic disaster. It would be a national security disaster if we lost the case in the Supreme Court.” Nov. 10, 2025 White House remarks (via Live Now from Fox)

9. Trump says “WE’RE SCREWED” with a SCOTUS loss

“If the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE’RE SCREWED!…And that doesn’t include the amount of ‘payback’ that Countries and Companies would require…When these Investments are added, we are talking about Trillions of Dollars! …It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay.” Jan. 12, 2026 via Truth Social

Joe DePaolo is the editor-in-chief of Mediaite.

