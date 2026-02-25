‘Crooked Ken Paxton Cheated on His Wife’: Scathing New Ad Goes There in Effort to Stop ‘Fraud’ From Sinking Texas GOP

A scathing new ad from Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s (NRSC) joint fundraising committee minced no words about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running against Cornyn to be the GOP’s nominee in the Lone Star State’s Senate race this year.

The ad’s narrator kicks things off by declaring, “It’s voting time, so let’s cut through the bullsh*t. Crooked Ken Paxton cheated on his wife. She’s divorcing him on biblical grounds. So now Paxton’s wrecking another home, sleeping around with a married mother of seven.”

How’s that for a lede? He continues:

And remember this, Crooked Ken has increased his net worth by as much as 7,000% since taking office. And his actions in office? Even more troubling. Paxton gave millions of Texas tax dollars to left-wing organizations, including the Montrose Center that hosts drag queen shows and performs gender affirming services to kids as young as seven. Now think of the Paxton dirty deeds we don’t know about, yet. The wife cheater and fraud, or the Texas workhorse? Senator John Cornyn is endorsed by the Border Patrol, and he voted with President Trump 99% of the time. Cornyn got the money to finish the damn wall. Texans know what to do.

The Cornyn/NRSC JFC is airing a new ad accusing Ken Paxton of "sleeping around with a married mother of seven" and calling him a "wife-cheater and fraud." Has there been another instance of a committee going so hard against a candidate who it may have to support in a few months? pic.twitter.com/UAyKQnWwvg — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) February 25, 2026

“I’m John Cornyn and I approve this message. Join my team and give today,” adds the senior senator at the conclusion of the spot.

Paxton leads by 2.7 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average for the race. Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) is also running.

NRSC communications director Joanna Rodriguez said that “What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting” in a statement reacting to Angela Paxton’s decision to divorce her husband on biblical grounds last summer.

Back in 2023, Paxton was impeached by his state’s House of Representatives over allegations of corruption, but was acquitted by the state senate. During the proceedings, Paxton’s ex-chief of staff alleged that he had an extramarital affair that he admitted to back in 2018.

Many conservatives, including famed GOP strategist Karl Rove, have warned that Republicans risk losing Cornyn’s seat if Paxton wins the primary race.

