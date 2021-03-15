Biden Downplays Need for Trump to Endorse Vaccine: Doctors Have ‘More Impact Than Anything Trump Would Say’

President Joe Biden downplayed the need for Donald Trump to endorse coronavirus vaccinations in the United States — noting that doctors have “more impact than anything” the former president would say to his supporters.

Biden walked back to the podium following a Monday press conference to answer a question regarding Trump’s potential involvement in the United States’ vaccine effort.

“I discussed it with my team and they say the thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the MAGA folks is what the local doctor, what the local preachers, what the local people in the community say,” Biden said. “So I urge all local docs and ministers and priests to talk about why, why it’s important to get that vaccine and even after that, until everyone is in fact vaccinate, to wear this mask.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also clarified the Biden administration’s stance on the issue during Monday’s briefing, noting that no other former president needed “an engraved invitation to do so.”

The administration’s chief spokesperson was asked about Biden and his team’s stance as to Trump’s potential participation — pointing out that Dr. Anthony Fauci labeled a Trump endorsement a “game changer” for Republicans hesitant to get vaccinated.

“If former President Trump woke up tomorrow and wanted to be more vocal about the safety and efficacy of the campaign — of the vaccine — certainly we support that,” Psaki responded, adding, “81 percent of Republicans said they would trust their own doctor or health care provider, and that is an important place to invest.”

Psaki also noted that most other living former presidents have participated in public campaigns to get Americans vaccinated, adding, “they did not need an engraved invitation to do so.”

“So, he may decide he should do that. If so, great,” she added. “But there are a lot of different ways to engage, to reach out, to ensure that people of a range of political support and backing know the vaccine is safe and effective.”

Watch above, via Fox News and C-SPAN.

