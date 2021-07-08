President Joe Biden became visibly irritated when Gray Television White House Correspondent Jon Decker asked if he “trusts the Taliban” at a Thursday press briefing.

Biden gave an update on the rapid withdrawal of United States troops from Afghanistan on Thursday, as the Taliban continues to make advances that increase the risk of greater warfare within the country.

At Thursday’s briefing, Biden was asked if a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan would now be inevitable, which he strongly denied.

“No, it is not,” Biden said. “Because you have the Afghan troops, have 300,000 well-equipped, as well equipped as any army in the world and an Air Force. Against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable.”

“Mr. President, do you trust the Taliban, sir?” Decker then asked the president.

Biden grew increasingly incensed by the reporter, snapping back, “Is that a serious question?”

“It is absolutely a serious question,” Decker confirmed. “Do you trust the Taliban?”

“No, I do not,” Biden responded, adding, “No, I do not trust the Taliban.

“Mr. President, will you amplify your answer, why you don’t trust the Taliban?” continued the reporter.

“It’s a silly question!” Biden said. “Do I trust the Taliban?! No! But I trust the capacity of the Afghan military, who is better trained, better equipped, and more competent in terms of conducting more.”

On Tuesday, the Pentagon confirmed that it had completed more than 90 percent of the withdrawal process from Afghanistan, with Biden declaring August 31 as the day American troops will disengage from the nation’s longest war.

Watch above, via CNN.

Correction: An earlier version of this post identified Jon Decker as a Fox News Radio Reporter. Decker left Fox for Gray Television in January 2021. Mediaite regrets the error.

