White House Reporter Jon Decker Leaves Fox News Radio for Gray TV

Fox News Radio White House correspondent Jon Decker is leaving the network for Gray Television, where he will serve as its senior national editor and White House correspondent.

Decker, who worked at Fox News for six years, earned a reputation in recent years for confronting the Trump administration inside the White House briefing room and out. In one notable instance, leaked emails in 2019 showed Decker pushing back against his own Fox News colleagues regarding President Donald Trump’s “both sides” remarks on Charlottesville.

“I will continue asking tough questions to President-elect Biden and others who serve in this incoming administration,” Decker told Mediaite in a statement.

A well placed source at Fox News told Mediaite that the network did not renew Decker’s contract.

Decker, a member of the White House Press Corps, has also covered the White House for Reuters TV, and hosted This Week in Business on PBS.

Sandra Jones, an award-winning investigative reporter, has also joined Gray’s InvestigateTV. She most recently reported for WVIT in West Hartford, Connecticut, and previously spent almost two decades as an investigative reporter in Richmond, Virginia.

“We’re thrilled to have Jon and Sandra join our already strong team in D.C.,” Gray executive Sandy Breland said in a statement. “We’re committed to covering national issues through a local lens and we’re committed to investigative journalism. Jon and Sandra area great additions to help with that important mission.”

Gray TV is a media company operating in 94 local news markets across the U.S. The company’s Washington News Bureau covers Congress for the company’s local news stations, and InvestigateTV dives deep into issues including consumer news, health news, crime, and government spending.

