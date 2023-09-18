Biden Mocks House Republicans Over Impeachment Inquiry: ‘Lots of Luck!’

President Joe Biden sassed House Republicans with a smiling, sarcastic reaction to the impeachment inquiry they’re revving up against him.

Reporters shouted questions at Biden on Sunday as he returned to the White House after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware. One of them asked, “What is your response to Republicans opening an impeachment inquiry into you?”

Biden responded with a grin as he wished them “lots of luck” before walking back into the White House.

The impeachment inquiry is an extension of ongoing House investigations into whether the president committed any kind of criminal wrongdoing connected with his family’s foreign business dealings. Ever since House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced his approval for the inquiry, the White House went on the offensive to reject the notion of any tangible evidence against the president.

Biden has mostly been quiet about the inquiry, but he did acknowledge it last week as he chalked it up to House GOP threats of a government shutdown.

“I got a job to do,” Biden said. “Everybody always asked about impeachment. I get up every day, not a joke, not focused on impeachment. I’ve got a job to do. I’ve got to deal with the issues that affect the American people every single solitary day.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

