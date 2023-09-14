‘Incredibly Inappropriate!’ Jean-Pierre Shoots Down Reporter Shouting Hunter Biden/Impeachment Stuff at Briefing

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre scolded a reporter shouting out questions about Hunter Biden and the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden — then blew him off again later in the briefing.

On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced he was calling for the launch of an impeachment inquiry without a vote of the full House, in the face of a membership that can’t provide sufficient support to prevail in such a vote. Shortly thereafter, CNN reported that Trump privately coordinated with House GOP members on impeachment strategy.

The White House immediately went on the offensive, with White House Spokesperson for Oversight & Investigations Ian Sams putting out a statement and making the rounds on cable news. And on Wednesday morning, Sams dropped a 16-page dossier demanding the media “do your job” and call out Republican “lies.”

The impeachment came up a lot at Wednesday’s White House press briefing — including one exchange that was interrupted by New York Post reporter Stephen Nelson accusing the president of lying — drawing a scolding from Jean-Pierre:

Q Thanks, Karine. On impeachment, you just mentioned House Republicans’ “baseless claims.” How confident are you that there will be no evidence that incriminates President Biden in Hunter’s business dealings as this goes forward? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, let me just give a little bit of a — a laydown here, because I think it’s important: Any specifics to — to the inquiry — certainly, I — I want to say this at the top, as I said to Darlene — I’m going to refer you to my colleagues at the Counsel’s Office. But I want to — also want to be clear about a couple of things. You know, I just talked about Bidenomics. I just talked about what the President’s going to do tomorrow: really deliver a major speech — something that the American people want to hear about: what are we doing to improve their lives, work on the economy. And these are real — real issues, real priorities for Americans — and like I said, like lowering costs. But what you see Republicans in Congress — right? — they have spent all year investigating the President. That’s what they’ve spent all year doing, and have turned up with no evidence — none — he — that he did anything wrong. I mean, that is what we’ve heard over and over again from their almost lear — year-long investigation. And — and that’s because the President didn’t do anything wrong. Even — even — STEPHEN NELSON: Is lying to the public wrong? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: — even House — even House Republicans have said — have said the evidence does not exist. House Republicans have said that, to my friend in the back who just yelled out, which is incredibly inappropriate. But House Republicans have said that there doesn’t — STEPHEN NELSON: Do you dispute that he lied? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: — there doesn’t — it doesn’t exist. Their own investigation have actually debunked their ridiculous attacks. And the only reason Speaker McCarthy is doing this — is doing this political stunt — and we have seen it; you all have reported — is because Majorie — Majorie [Marjorie] Taylor Greene has said she threatened to shut down the government.

Nelson began shouting again at the end of the briefing, drawing a look from the press secretary, but not a response:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: And with that, folks — STEPHEN NELSON: Can you explain why the President interacted with so many of his son’s foreign business associates? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Have a great day, guys. Thank you so much. STEPHEN NELSON: More than half of voters told CNN they believe the president was involved and he lied. You can’t have a response to that Karine?

Watch above via The White House.

