President Joe Biden says he plans to run for reelection in 2024.

The commander in chief announced his intentions during a White House news conference on Thursday.

“Yes, my plan is to run for reelection,” Biden said, in response to a question from CBS correspondent Nancy Cordes. “That’s my expectation.”

The announcement raised some eyebrows, given pundit speculation about the prospect of Biden — already, at 78, the oldest U.S. president ever to serve — leaving office after one term. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins followed up on the subject, but Biden was less than receptive.

“You also just made some news by saying that you are going to run for reelection,” Collins said.

“I said that is my expectation,” Biden said, interjecting.

“So is that a yes that you are running for re-election?” Collins said.

“I don’t know where you guys come from, man,” Biden shot back.

Collins pressed.

“If you do run, will Vice President [Kamala] Harris be on your ticket?” Collins asked.

“I would fully expect that to be the case,” Biden responded. “She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner. She’s a great partner.”

Biden shut down the questioning after Collins asked about the president’s possible 2024 opponent.

“And do you believe you’ll be running against former President [Donald] Trump?”

“Oh, come on,” Biden said. “I don’t even think about [that]. I have no idea”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]