President Joe Biden argued that if businesses are having a hard time finding people to work for them in this time of labor shortages as the nation begins its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the answer is to “pay them more.”

Touting the bipartisan infrastructure deal he announced from the White House on Thursday, Biden offered his projections for the economy’s growth in the foreseeable future. Since he expects the deal will be a job creator, the president offered a message to employers who can’t find workers.

“Pay them more,” Biden dramatically whispered into the mic. “This is an employee’s bargaining chip now. What’s happening? They’re going to have to compete and start paying hard-working people a decent wage.”

Biden continued to defending his approach while frankly admitting “if it turns out that what I’ve done so far…is a mistake, it’s going to show. The economy’s not going to grow like it wasn’t (sic) before.”

“If that happens, my policies didn’t make a lot of sense. But I’m counting on it working,” Biden concluded.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com