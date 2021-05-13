President Joe Biden issued a strong and emphatic warning Thursday to gas stations dealing with panicked customers facing gas shortages following the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline: “Do not, I repeat, do not, try to take advantage of consumers during this time.”

Biden said that he will work with governors of affected states, along with federal agencies, to stop price gouging.

“Nobody should be using this situation for financial gain,” Biden said. “That’s what the hackers are trying to do. That’s what they’re about. Not us. That’s not who we are.”

Biden also urged drivers not to panic.

“I know seeing lines at the pumps or gas stations with no gas can be extremely stressful,” Biden said. “But this is a temporary situation. Do not get more gas than you need in the next few days. As I said, we expect the situation to begin to improve by the weekend and into early next week. Gasoline supply is coming back online, and panic-buying will only slow the process.”

via CNN.

