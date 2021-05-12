comScore Colonial Says They’re Restarting Pipeline Operations

JUST IN: Colonial Says They’re Restarting Pipeline Operations After Shutdown Over Hack

By Josh FeldmanMay 12th, 2021, 5:27 pm
Colonial Pipeline Houston Station facility in Pasadena, Texas taken on May 10, 2021

Francois Picard/AFP, Getty Images

Colonial Pipeline announced on Wednesday afternoon that they are restarting operations after days of a shutdown.

The pipeline was shut down for days over a ransomware attack, and several states declared a state of emergency due to gas shortages.

Now Colonial has announced it has “initiated the restart of pipeline operations today at approximately 5 p.m. ET.”

“Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal,” the statement reads. “Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.”

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also tweeted out the news.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: